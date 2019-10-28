For the second time this season, Cincinnati is coming off of a bye. The last time, though, the Bearcats had regrouped after a 42-0 loss at Ohio State and a 35-13 win over Miami (OH).

This time, Cincinnati has momentum going. The Bearcats haven't lost a game since that week two matchup with the Buckeyes, a string of five straight wins that has them ranked No. 17 by the Associated Press.

Today, coach Luke Fickell talked about the energy sustained from that momentum and more on the AAC's weekly teleconference. Cincinnati travels to East Carolina for a 7 pm kickoff Saturday.