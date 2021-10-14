AAC Media Day Video: Miller & Davenport

There's plenty of new with Cincinnati men's basketball this season. The Bearcats have a new coach in Wes Miller, a new staff, six new transfers in to the program and the departure of key cogs like Tari Eason, Keith Williams and Zach Harvey through the transfer portal.

To help ease the transition, Miller instituted things like a weekend away in Indianapolis for practice. He also looked for a few key characteristics when assembling his team in a short period of time.

"One of the biggest challenges we've had from day one is trying to get some familiarity with each other," Miller said. "I'll say, our players have handled it extremely well. They worked hard this summer to get to know one another, to learn how to play together. I have really, no complaints to this point in trying to create some cohesion.

"We've tried to do everything we can to get to know each other better as a group. It's not just one weekend retreat, it's been the moment that we got together here for summer school. It's gonna be a challenge, it's gonna take a little bit of time."

