AAC Media Day: Tucker & Taylor

With nine players from last year's team selected in the NFL Draft, it would appear Cincinnati has some retooling.

But the situation, with so many players gone, might not be as serious as it seems. The Bearcats still bring back plenty of experience, including sixth-year defensive lineman Jabari Taylor and fourth-year wide receiver Tre Tucker.

Even the battle for quarterback is between two with multiple years of experience on a college roster. Redshirt sophomore Evan Prater spent the past two seasons behind Desmond Ridder, while redshirt senior Ben Bryant spent three seasons at Cincinnati, transferred to Eastern Michigan where he threw for more than 3,000 yards, then transferred back to the Bearcats.

At the AAC's virtual media day Thursday, Tucker and Taylor both said the team's experience should actually be a plus this season.

"Not knowing if I was gonna have a sixth year or not, I wasn't exactly the role of stepping up as a leader," Taylor said. "But I was always a lead by example type of guy. I strived to be like that. Having guys like Coby Bryant and Des Ridder in front of me, able to watch them for years, guys in my same class, I just took what I could from them, always watching and observing from the background."

