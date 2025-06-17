3 star OT Luke Grover joins brother at UC

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats received a commitment from three star offensive tackle Luke Grover. Grover is the brother of current UC tight end Gavin Grover. Standing 6'5", 272 pounds the member of 2026 class adds another Ohio commit to their current class.

Grover recently visited North Carolina State over a week ago, but chose to be a Bearcat. Nic Cardwell and crew are excited about having the younger Grover in the fold, he fits the mold of a top notch Big 12 lineman.

The Bearcats fans will have to get use to seeing two Grover jerseys on the sideline on Saturday's.