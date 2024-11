Benny Patterson has been committed to Cincinnati since April 22nd, today, it has been reports that the three star defensive tackle has now flipped to Michigan. He received an offer from Michigan, October 14th. Lately he's picked up offers from LSU, USC, Penn State, USF and Florida State. The 6'4", 245 pound, Newburgh, Indiana native has picked up a lot of steam with his performance during his senior season.

This is a big loss for the Bearcats and a nice gain for Michigan.