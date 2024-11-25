3 star CB Jordyn Woods flips from Cincinnati to Ohio State

The hits just keep coming for the Bearcats 2025 recruiting class.

Moments ago, the Bearcats lost their second commit of the day as Jordyn Woods told TFON that he has indeed flipped his recruitment and is now committed to Ohio State.

Woods, a 6'4", 180-pound defensive back has been committed to Cincinnati since June. Woods was on campus back on May 31st for his official where he then committed to the Bearcats a few weeks later.

However, the Georgia native has been recruited by Ohio State heavily over the recent weeks after taking a visit back on October 26th. The Buckeyes then offered Woods earlier this afternoon, which led to his decision to decommit and flip to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

Woods now joins Jahari Medlock as the second member of the Bearcats 2025 recruiting class to flip their commitment over the recent days.

Following the announcements of Medlock and Woods flips, the Bearcats recruiting class now falls to 54th in the country in the 2025 team rankings after starting the day in the top-50.