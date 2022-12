Rutgers Football sent out another new offer in the 2023 class recently South Jersey offensive lineman Nick Oliveira out of Clearview Regional High School.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle prospect has been committed to Cincinnati since back in early June, but with the Bearcats former head coach Luke Fickell leaving to go to Wisconsin, schools have decided to push for Oliveira once again.

“Coach Schiano called me and told me about the offer on the phone," Oliveira told TKR. "He told me they are building something over there and that he loved the way I play and he thinks I can help them win."