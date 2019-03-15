BearcatReport.com

2020 Fla RB Still Looking At Bearcats?
LAKELAND, Fla. -- The interest has certainly been there. To date, Armwood (Fla.) 2020 running back E.J. Wilson claims eight offers. That group consists of Cincinnati, Missouri, Utah, Pittsburgh, Pu...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news