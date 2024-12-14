Published Dec 14, 2024
Video: Miller, Skillings and Mitchell Post Crosstown Shootout
Neil Meyer  •  The Front Office News
Staff
Twitter
@meyerneil6

The Bearcats picked up their first Victory over Xavier since 2018 after defeating the Musketeers 68-65.

Hear from head coach Wes Miller, Dan Skillings, and Dillon Mitchell following the Bearcats victory.


