Video: Miller, Skillings and Mitchell Post Crosstown Shootout

The Bearcats picked up their first Victory over Xavier since 2018 after defeating the Musketeers 68-65.
Hear from head coach Wes Miller, Dan Skillings, and Dillon Mitchell following the Bearcats victory.
Xavier Billi Chamber and players Loren Christie and Tae'lor Purvis discuss 2024 Crosstown Shootout
Xavier media availability ahead of 2024 Crosstown Shootout
All-MAC Third Team (Ball State) OL Taran Tyo transfers to Cincinnati
Bearcats CB/ST Coach Kerry Coombs has been fired
Katrina Merriweather spoke with reporters ahead of Sunday's Crosstown Shootout vs Xavier.
