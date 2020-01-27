Three-Star Chris Scott Commits To UC
A week and a half before national signing day, Cincinnati has scored with one of its top remaining targets for the 2020 class. On Monday morning, Pickerington North (OH) three-star wide receiver Chris Scott announced his commitment to the Bearcats.
Scott officially visited Cincinnati in June, but had been favoring the Bearcats for some time. Kentucky, Wisconsin and West Virginia were also involved in his recruitment.
Scott's pledge gives Cincinnati three wide receivers in the class, along with two-star products Norman Love and Todd Bumphis Jr. But as Rivals.com's No. 59 wide receiver nationally and No. 7 player in Ohio, he's by far the highest profile recruit of the group.
Assistant coach Mike Brown was Scott's primary recruiter, though defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman also played a notable role.
"Cincinnati, it’s a great place, great campus and great people," Scott previously told BearcatReport.com. “It’s one of those positions I can see myself being in, a real good situation. The team GPA and focus on academics, that’s a really good sign.
"They’re on the up and coming, even passing that stage and establishing themselves as a top program. You can play if you do what you need to do. Being around the players, it’s a good place to be at. Being in the dorms, it’s a good feeling."
Check back with BearcatReport.com for full coverage of Scott's decision and what it means for the Bearcats.
I AM 110% COMMITTED!!!⚫️🔴🐾 pic.twitter.com/DgFRPebB16— Chris Scott📍 (@C_loading01) January 27, 2020