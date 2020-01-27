Scott officially visited Cincinnati in June, but had been favoring the Bearcats for some time. Kentucky, Wisconsin and West Virginia were also involved in his recruitment.

A week and a half before national signing day, Cincinnati has scored with one of its top remaining targets for the 2020 class. On Monday morning, Pickerington North (OH) three-star wide receiver Chris Scott announced his commitment to the Bearcats.

Scott's pledge gives Cincinnati three wide receivers in the class, along with two-star products Norman Love and Todd Bumphis Jr. But as Rivals.com's No. 59 wide receiver nationally and No. 7 player in Ohio, he's by far the highest profile recruit of the group.

Assistant coach Mike Brown was Scott's primary recruiter, though defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman also played a notable role.

"Cincinnati, it’s a great place, great campus and great people," Scott previously told BearcatReport.com. “It’s one of those positions I can see myself being in, a real good situation. The team GPA and focus on academics, that’s a really good sign.

"They’re on the up and coming, even passing that stage and establishing themselves as a top program. You can play if you do what you need to do. Being around the players, it’s a good place to be at. Being in the dorms, it’s a good feeling."

Check back with BearcatReport.com for full coverage of Scott's decision and what it means for the Bearcats.