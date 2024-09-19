Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
TFON Podcast: Coogs Talk feat. Marc Henry
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
@_JT_Smith

J.T. Smith of TFON was joined by Cougars Den's Marc Henry to breakdown things with a Houston point of view. UC and Houston start Big 12 play on Saturday at Nippert Stadium, check out the latest podcast and get some perspective of the matchup.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Spotify Link

iTunes Link


