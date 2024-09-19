TFON Podcast: Coogs Talk feat. Marc Henry

J.T. Smith of TFON was joined by Cougars Den's Marc Henry to breakdown things with a Houston point of view. UC and Houston start Big 12 play on Saturday at Nippert Stadium, check out the latest podcast and get some perspective of the matchup.
J.T.'s Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio
The importance of Cincinnati's 2024 season rides on the waves circulated by their 27-16 victory over Miami.
Cincinnati Bearcats PFF grades against Miami of Ohio
Cincinnati Bearcats K Nathan Hawks kicks into the record books
Cincinnati Bearcats HC Satterfield, K Hawks, RB Kiner and DE Phillips
