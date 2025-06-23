Taft HS (OH) ATH Adam Kirtley stays home and commits to UC

The Cincinnati Bearcats got their second commitment of the day and this time it was in the city limits. Taft High School (Cincinnati) linebacker Adam Kirtley decided to stay home and become a Bearcat. The 6'2", 215 pound linebacker had offers from Marshall, Bowling Green, Miami of Ohio and a ton more.

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers coach Cort Braswell, traveled down the street and got him a player that fits what he wants in a linebacker, long, rangy and athletic.

Congrats to Adam and his family!