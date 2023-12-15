At long last, Cincinnati and forward Jamille Reynolds have an answer.

On Friday evening, the NCAA confirmed reports that an injunction is in now place through the end of the academic year. This decision grants immediate eligibility to multi-time transfers for winter & spring sports.

For the Bearcats, that means that Reynolds is finally eligible to play. He's sat out through all of Cincinnati's nine games this season, after he transferred to the Bearcats this spring from Temple.

Reynolds and center Aziz Bandaogo have been part of a horde of multi-transfer basketball players, many of whom either have been deemed ineligible to play by the NCAA or had not received word either way.

While Bandaogo was cleared to play Nov. 20, Reynolds has been in limbo. Both of their waiver requests to play were initially denied by the NCAA in October. Cincinnati appealed both, though only Bandaogo was cleared.

Reynolds transferred to the Bearcats in April. He spent the 2020-21 and 21-22 seasons at UCF, before he transferred to Temple before last season. In his one season with the Owls, Reynolds averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 22 games, 11 of them starts.

Bandaogo transferred to Cincinnati in May. He spent last season at Utah Valley, where he was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Bandaogo averaged 11.4 points and 10.5 rebounds. He spent the previous two seasons at Akron.