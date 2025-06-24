North Paulding HS (GA) DB Markell Taylor commits to Cincinnati

This evening the Cincinnati Bearcats picked up their 17th commitment of the 2026 class, also, the fourth commit within the last three days. North Paulding defensive back Markell Taylor is the fourth defensive back in this current class.

Taylor is a 6'1", 191 pound defensive back from Dallas, Georgia. He was on a recent visit to Cincinnati last week, which went great because he's a Bearcat now. Taylor held offers from Kansas State, Toledo, Memphis and others. Cornerbacks coach Eddie Hicks grabs another defensive back that fits the mold of the corners in the Big 12.