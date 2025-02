Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats received a commitment from an offensive tackle out Hephzibah, Georgia. Solomon Mathis is the fourth commit of the 2026 class. The 6'5", 285 pound lineman fits the build of what offensive lineman Nic Cardwell likes and should be a great pick up for the Bearcats.

This current staff has a good pulse in Georgia, he is the second member from the state to commit in this current class.

Congrats, Solomon and his family!