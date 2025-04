Reports state that Cincinnati Bearcats assistant coach Drew Adams is set to join Darian DeVries staff at Indiana. Adams is very well connected in the state of Indiana, was a key reason the Bearcats were close to landing Flory Bidunga last year, helped with landing Connor Hickman, Aziz Bandaogo and Simas Lukosius.

He has been on the Bearcats staff in 2022, Wes Miller will have extra work to do this off season by filling his staff.