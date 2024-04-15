Cincinnati's backcourt grew on Monday afternoon.

Guard Connor Hickman announced on social media that he intends to transfer from Bradley to Cincinnati for next season. His announcement came during his on-campus visit with the Bearcats.

Notably, Hickman visited Indiana on Sunday. He’ll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Hickman spent the past three seasons at Bradley and averaged 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season. He was named third team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors after he also shot 40.2% (74-for-184) on 3-pointers.

There's a connection with Cincinnati for Hickman. He spent the 2021-22 season with Drew Adams, who was on the Braves' staff before he joined the Bearcats for the 2022-23 season. Adams was one of the primary recruiters for Hickman to Bradley.

Hickman played his high school career at Bloomington South (Ind.).

