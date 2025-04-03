CBC: Bearcats gets sniped by UCF, 88-80 in the Second Round

The Cincinnati Bearcats made it the second round of the College Basketball Crown with a 83-61 win over DePaul on Tuesday. On Thursday, they got a chance to play a Big 12 foe UCF Knights for a chance to make it to the Final Four and guarantee themselves at least $50,000. Would the Bearcats be able to beat UCF for the second time this season?

In the first half the Bearcats started a little sluggish, but Day Day Thomas had it rolling with eight points before he picked up his second foul. Dillon Mitchell had a team high nine points and four rebounds. Rayvon Griffith was very active with six points and three rebounds, going 1-of-1 from three and 3-of-6 from the foul line. Darius Johnson led UCF with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. UCF had a 38-35 lead at the half, UC shot 40.6% from the field and Jizzle James was 0-for-5 from 3, the Cats were down on the glass 20-19

In the second half it continued to be the Johnson show as he finished with 31 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Josh Reed tech on Jordan Ivy-Curry 8:02 to break 63 tie, he made both to take 65-63 lead, it was a key play after the Bearcats had battled back from 8 points down and UCF went on to finish them off. Mitchell finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, a team high in rebounds and assists categories. Thomas finished with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists. Simas Lukosius had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. James finished with 10 points on 4-of-14 from the floor. UCF won 88-80 to end the Bearcats season 19-16 overall.

UCF gets their revenge from the Bearcats 93-83 loss February 5th.

Now we get to see who hits the transfer portal.