Late Tuesday night, Cincinnati added a big quarterback. Literally. Frederick Douglass (Ky.) quarterback Cameron Jones became the latest to join the Bearcats, when he announced his commitment on Twitter. Jones participated Sunday at the Columbus stop of the Rivals 3-Stripe camp presented by Under Armour. He measured 6'8" and 245 pounds. Jones impressed Rivals.com analysts with his play at the camp. But it was his physical stature that caught plenty of attention. His physical attributes would make him one of the largest quarterbacks to play FBS football.

Jones chose Cincinnati over offers from Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and Howard. Jones transferred to the new, Frederick Douglass High School in January. He'd spent his previous three years at Knott County Central (Ky.). Last fall at Knott County Central, Jones connected on 179 of 299 passes for 2,646 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games. He also ran for seven touchdowns.

I’m not sure if he will be a QB in college (thought the kid has a gun), but I do know he is a supremely gifted athlete and #Bearcats fans should be pumped about getting him https://t.co/FjvHJjAnOz https://t.co/x32Ynn10JT — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) May 9, 2018