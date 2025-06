The Bearcats land their second defensive tackle commitment within the last 24 hours. Belleville East High School defensive tackle Jonathan Rulo is now a Bearcat. The 6'2", 285 pound defensive lineman picked Cincinnati over the likes of Miami of Ohio, Kent State, Iowa and others.

He was in for an official visit last weekend and now defensive line coach Walt Stewart has another piece that fits what he is trying to continue to build for the Bearcats front in the future.