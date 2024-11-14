Bearcats RB Corey Kiner and OL Dartanyan Tinsley Invited to 2025 Hula Bowl

A couple of Bearcats will be heading to Orlando at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Today, Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner and offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley took to social media to announce they have been invited to the 2025 Hula Bowl according to their Instagram stories.

The Hula Bowl is played in Orlando, Florida and one of the nation's top collegiate All-Star games featuring many players from across the country.

Corey Kiner leads the Bearcats rushing attack with 783 yards and three touchdowns on 148 carries. Now, worth noting that Kiner missed nearly the entire Texas Tech game due to injury which probably would have those numbers looking a little different had he not suffered the injury.

Kiner, now 217 yards away from recording consecutive 1,000 yard seasons heading into Saturday's contest vs Iowa State. Now, for Kiner, that is averaging nearly 70 yards a game over the final three games, but that is quite doable with the work load he has been getting after recording 17 carries or more over the last four games, including a career high 25 carries in the teams 31-24 loss to West Virginia.

Now for Kiner, he wouldn't be able to have that success without the Bearcats veteran offensive line, which includes veteran guard Dartanyan Tinsley, who also received an invitation to the Hula Bowl on Thursday.

Tinsley has been an unsung hero for the Bearcats on that veteran led offensive line over the last few years. However, for Tinsley, to get an invitation to the Hula Bowl means much more after starting his career at Kentucky Christain before making the transition to Cincinnati back in 2022.

Tinsley missed some time this season due to a lower body injury suffered in the Bearcats victory over Miami, but since his return has been a crucial part for the Bearcats success up front. Tinsley has been the glue guy for Cincinnati's offense line since emerging as a starter prior to the 2023 season.

Since returning from injury, the Bearcats have rushed for 150 or more yards in each of the last three games dating back to the Arizona State game. Everyone, knows that Cincinnati would love to run the ball often, but Tinsely is a huge reason why the Bearcats are able to have the amount of success they do alongside Gavin Gerhardt and Luke Kandra up front.

A huge congratulations to Corey and Dartanyan on the invitation to play in The Hula Bowl. However, we are still waiting clarification on if they plan to accept the invitation as the team continues to prepare for a tough Iowa State team this weekend.



