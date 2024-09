Multiple reports that French big man Halvin Dzellat a committed to Cincinnati. Per Chad Brendel of BCJ, Dzellat will redshirt the 2024-25 season and play with the team in 2025-26.

He is a 6'10", 230 pound big man that played center for France in FIBA U20 EuroBasket. Per EuroBasket, he is 20 years of age.

I personally haven't seen highlights of the young man, but he seems to have an athletic frame that a lot of the Bearcats big men have currently.