Cincinnati had to wait, but after a season, it finally got one of its previous top targets.

On Tuesday afternoon, forward Arrinten Page announced he intends to transfer from USC to the Bearcats. He spent last season with the Trojans and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Page was ranked No. 50 in the 2023 Rivals150 and was previously a highly-regarded target for Cincinnati, which also recruited his former teammate at Wheeler (Ga.) five-star guard Isaiah Collier. Page officially visited the Bearcats in September of 2022, before he officially visited and later committed to USC with Collier.

Last season, Page averaged 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He had a season-high 12 points early in the season against Alabama State. Page also shot 49% from the floor, but just 53% from the free throw line.

Page's former coach at USC, Andy Enfield, left the Trojans last month for the same position at SMU.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Page's decision.

