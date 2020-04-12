Notre Dame wide receiver Michael Young announced his decision to transfer to the Bearcats Sunday afternoon. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and will likely be able to play immediately.

To add to the flurry of recent commitments, Cincinnati added another one on Easter Sunday through the transfer portal.

Young played in just three games this past season, according to Notre Dame's athletics website, where he had six catches for 21 yards. His best season for the Fighting Irish came in 2018, when he had seven catches for 138 yards and a touchdown in 13 games. During his redshirt freshman season, 2017, Young had four catches for 18 yards and a touchdown and again played in all 13 games.

A three-star target out of Destrehan (La.), Young was ranked as the No. 71 player in the 2017 recruiting class.

The primary recruiter for the Bearcats was assistant coach Mike Denbrock.

