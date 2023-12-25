Cincinnati got a gift for its 2025 recruiting class on Christmas day.

Rabun Gap Nacoochie (Ga.) cornerback Patrick Williams announced he's committed to the Bearcats. He chose them over an offer list that also included Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Old Dominion and Charlotte.

Williams garnered an offer from Cincinnati when he participated in an elite camp in June. He returned to the Bearcats' barbecue in July and has developed a strong relationship with assistant coach Kerry Coombs.

“He’s a cool coach, I’m not gonna lie,” Williams previously told BearcatReport.com. “He’s probably one of my favorite coaches. We face time, talk every week. We’ve built the connection more. We talked about going up to games, some visits and stuff. He’s a great DBs coach.”

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Williams' decision and what it means for Cincinnati.