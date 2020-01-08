William Anglen returning to Colorado this month
A few weeks after receiving an offer from Colorado this past fall, Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville’s William Anglen made an unofficial visit to see a Buffaloes’ home game. The three-star prospect now ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news