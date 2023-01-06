Cincinnati picked up a big addition on the offensive line on Friday.

Offensive tackle Phillip Wilder announced via social media that he intends to transfer to Cincinnati via the transfer portal. He spent the previous three seasons at Southeast Missouri.

Wilder started four games this past season, after he started seven in 2021. The latter included six at left tackle and one at right tackle.

Wilder will have one redshirt and two seasons of eligibility remaining, including the NCAA allowed extra year for those on college rosters during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

A three-star recruit from Mt. Zion (Ga.), Wilder was ranked as the No. 78 tackle nationally by Rivals.com in the 2020 class. He was also ranked No. 87 in Georgia.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Wilder's addition.