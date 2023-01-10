On Tuesday, Cincinnati added another piece from coach Scott Satterfield's last coaching gig, Louisville.

Wide receiver Dee Wiggins announced he intends to transfer to the Bearcats from the Cardinals, where he spent this past fall. He also played the previous four seasons at Miami.

In the 2022 season, Wiggins had just four catches for 67 yards in three games, all starts. He suffered a season-ending toe injury in Louisville's third game of the season, against Florida State in September, which allowed him to take a medical redshirt. Satterfield was quoted after the injury that it would "probably be a four or five month recovery."

In 2021, Wiggins had just four catches for 25 yards in four games, but started all 11 of the Hurricanes' games in 2020 and had 31 catches for 358 yards and three touchdowns. For his five-year career, Wiggins has 66 catches for 858 yards.

A member of the 2018 recruiting class from Miami Southridge (Fla.), Wiggins was ranked as the No. 65 wide receiver nationally by Rivals.com and No. 80 player in Florida.