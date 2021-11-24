What The CFP Committee Said With UC In Top Four
There's a bit of redemption for Cincinnati. For the first time in program history, the Bearcats are ranked in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night. They're ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news