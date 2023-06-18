On May 29, St John's College High (DC) three-star linebacker Montay Weedon announced a top eight of Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas, Maryland and Indiana.

But after he visited just one of those, he was ready for a decision.

Last weekend, Weedon officially visited the Bearcats. Sunday afternoon, he announced via social media that he'd given them his commitment.

Weedon was recruited primarily by assistant coach Cortney Braswell.

Weedon marks Cincinnati's second commitment on Father's Day. Earlier in the day, it received a commitment from Louisiana offensive lineman Jayce Mitchell. Weedon is also a big commitment after the Bearcats lost a pledge last week from four-star linebacker Ja'Qualin Birdsong.

