Since we were unable to hit on all of your questions in yesterday’s #TwitterTuesday, here is the first installment of Wednesday's Leftovers. Topics today include the recruiting boards at Louisville, Iowa State, Cincinnati, TCU and Marquette, along with the top breakout from the first evaluation period.

Who do you think @CoachChrisMack & Louisville end up with for next year class — Donte Minnis (@Don_Guala66) July 15, 2018

#TwitterTuesday Who was your biggest stock riser from this past week? Thanks — PK80 FLORIDA ™️ (@Jasonkessler16) July 15, 2018

While Caleb Mills had his coming out party in Atlanta, it would be difficult to not slate Dontaie Allen here. The Kentucky native has begun to garner stronger Kentucky interest but thanks to leading the UA Challenge in scoring at over 26 points per game, he brought in new offers from Texas, Louisville, Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida, Illinois and Pitt. He is ranked No. 46 nationally, but that will change drastically next month as Allen is one of the best isolation scoring wings in his class nationally.

Who is TCU going after the hardest this cycle? — Matt_FWT (@frogmanmatt) July 16, 2018

Marquette is now out on DJ Carton and Rocket Watts, who is the next man up for the 2019 class? — Ryan Jackson (@ryjackson32) July 16, 2018

There isn’t a desperate need for Marquette to fill any sort of point guard void, as long as Markus Howard doesn’t leave early for the NBA Draft after next season. Marquette remains in a good spot for Jalen Gaffney, a combo guard that can really shoot it, along with James Bishop, one of the top scoring guards along the east coast, though he will have to develop into more of a facilitator, that is if Marquette is recruiting him as a lead guard. They’re also among the finalists for five-star 2020 guard Nico Mannion, who could reclassify into the 2019 class this summer.

Any updates on Georgetown and who they are in the mix for? — yerrrr (@sportssadness) July 16, 2018

Who are the main targets for the Iowa St recruiting class? — Proboner (@AlexBerngard) July 16, 2018

KyKy Tandy, Samuell Williamson, and PJ Fuller are three of Iowa State’s top targets in the backcourt this summer. Of the three, Tandy may be the most realistic. Although, the Cyclones do remain in the hunt for five-star guard Kira Lewis, Alabama could be difficult to beat. Drew Timme and Luke Anderson sit as two of their top targets in the frontcourt with the Cyclones in a prime position for Anderson as they have been a favorite for him for the past year. As always, expect for Iowa State to be a frequent contender for some of the very best on the transfer wire, too.

Between Caleb Mills, KyKy Tandy, and Samari Curtis who is Cincinnati best positioned with right now? — Nick (@Xlax1306) July 16, 2018

Cincinnati just offered Caleb Mills but their interest in the Carolina native has intrigued him, as he told us last week in Atlanta. I would expect for Mills to become a priority of the Bearcats’ as the weeks wear on and while they do sit in a good spot for KyKy Tandy, it is Samari Curtis that they are in the best position for. Before committing to Xavier during the winter months, UC was among the favorites for him; now that he is back on the board following his decommitment, Cincinnati has picked things right back up where they had left off. Also, keep tabs on James Bishop as the Bearcats remain in the hunt for the big-time scorer out of Baltimore.

Not sure if he is the next to commit to Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets have done an awesome job of recruiting Marcus Watson. The four-star wing is one of the best out of the Peach State in the 2019 class and has been down to Tech’s campus a number of times in the past two years. Dylan Disu, Jamir Chaplin and Chase Hunter remain top targets of Georgia Tech this summer, as does Daniel Ramsey, Kyle Sturdivant, Brendan Tucker and Luke Anderson.

Is Penn State trending up? — uncool buzz (@mailtweeter) July 15, 2018