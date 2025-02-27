WBB: 2nd half surge wasn't enough as Oklahoma St. took down the Cats, 74-64

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women's basketball team couldn't erase an early hole in a 74-64 loss to No. 21 Oklahoma State on Wednesday night in Stillwater, Okla.

Cincinnati (15-12, 7-10 Big 12) trailed by as many as 24 but cut the deficit to just eight in the fourth quarter before the Cowgirls held on late.

Jillian Hayes led the Bearcats with her 12th double-double of the season, posting team highs in points (15) and rebounds (11). Reagan Jackson (12) and A'riel Jackson (11) also scored in double figures.

After shooting just 24% in the first half, Cincinnati improved to 37.8%. The Bearcats held OSU to 30% shooting and just 2-of-10 from three-point range after the break. Cincinnati, the Big 12's leader in free throws made, finished 18-of-26 (.690), including 8-of-13 in the final quarter.

Cincinnati struggled offensively in the first quarter, shooting just 23.5% from the field and failing to string together consecutive baskets. Oklahoma State capitalized, shooting 42.9% and turning five Bearcat turnovers into five points. A Tineya Hylton jumper cut the deficit to five, but the Cowgirls responded to take an 18-10 lead after 10 minutes.

Oklahoma State opened the second quarter with a three-pointer to extend its lead to double digits. Reagan Jackson sparked a UC run with five straight points at 4:03. However, the Cowgirls used a pair of threes to take a 38-21 lead into halftime.

Cincinnati's defense locked in late in the third quarter, holding Oklahoma State scoreless for the final three minutes as the Cowgirls missed 11 straight shots. The Bearcats capitalized with an 8-0 run, fueled by points from four different starters, trimming the deficit to 15 heading into the final period (54-39).

Cincinnati made a late push in the fourth quarter, as Abby Holtman and Chloe Mann hit back-to-back threes to cut the deficit to 12 with 5:19 remaining. Reagan Jackson later drilled a three and added two free throws to bring UC within eight, but the Bearcats couldn't complete the comeback, falling 74-64.­