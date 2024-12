Earlier this afternoon, Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield and General manager spoke to the media to discuss the Bearcats 2025 recruiting class.

The Bearcats 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked 65th in the nation according to rivals' latest team rankings.

The class is highlighted by four-star defensive end Tim Griffin alongside three-star talents Zeb Kinsey, Jeremiah Kelly, Patrick Williams, and Giyahani Kontosis.