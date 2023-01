It's a big weekend for Cincinnati. The Bearcats are hosting a few dozen recruits for not only their first junior day of 2023, but first under coach Scott Satterfield.

The day will coincide with a big basketball game at Fifth-Third Arena. Cincinnati will host Memphis at 1 pm ET and most of the junior day visitors will be on hand.

We'll be catching up with many of the visitors over the coming days, but who can you expect? We've compiled a running list that we'll be adding to as more names are confirmed, only for our site subscribers.

