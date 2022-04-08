Virginia Tech, Cincy involved with point guard Trey Green

Trey Green made a statement on one of basketball’s biggest stages recently, as he came off the bench to score 10 points including a clutch 3-pointer in just 15 minutes of playing time to help his loaded Link Academy squad win a narrow contest and qualify for the finals of this year’s GEICO Nationals. Green already holds a few major offers and plans to pick up more this spring.

Rivals.com caught up with the talented point guard following his team’s semifinal victory and asked about the state of his college recruitment.





On coming off the bench and making the most of his minutes

“Really, it’s just my dog mentality. My coach trusts me to come in and give a spak by making plays. I couldn't do that without my teammates. They help me do what I do. My coach trusting me in those spots is a big part of it, though.”

On schools in the mix

“Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Tennessee a little bit but not as much as the other two. Kansas has reached out a little bit. Everything is going well so far. I’m just trying to make the most out of it.”

On Virginia Tech

“They already offered and I took an unofficial in the summer. I love Coach [Mike] Young. What he did with that ACC Tournament win was big. It was big no matter what but it was huge for his first [full and uninterrupted] year of being there.”

On Tech’s late-season success

“Every team can get that spark. They got that spark mid year. When it hits that things can be coming to an end, you can really get that spark. That happened to them. That kind of happened to us this season, too. We had a long season and we came to [Geico Nationals] realizing it was almost over. We needed to lock in and we did that and went to the finals.”

On Cincinnati

“I just love Coach [Wes] Miller. He’s a point guard coach and came over from UNC Greensboro. He didn’t really have the pieces to do what he wanted to this year, but he’s going to get his recruits and make some things happen. I feel like there’s a bright future there.”

On his visit to Cincinnati

“It was an unofficial. I loved the atmosphere. The fans there are all about Cincinnati. They were all telling me about how much they love basketball there. The campus is all right there in the city and it’s wild. After a basketball game, it’s crazy.”



