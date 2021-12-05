Vindication: UC In CFP

For the first time in the College Football Playoff, a team not in a power five conference will play for a national championship.

On Sunday, the CFP committee announced its pairings for the semi-finals. Cincinnati is the No. 4 seed and will play No. 1 seed Alabama Dec. 31 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Bearcats retained the No. 4 spot for the third straight week, following a 35-20 win yesterday over No. 21 Houston in the AAC championship game. The Crimson Tide jumped from No. 3 after a 41-24 win over Georgia yesterday in the SEC championship game.

Previous No. 1 Georgia fell to No. 3. The Bulldogs will play No. 2 Michigan Dec. 31 in the Capital One Orange Bowl, the other semi-final game. The Wolverines moved up one spot following a 42-3 win last night over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

The winners of the two semi-final games will play each other Jan. 10 in Indianapolis for the CFP national championship.