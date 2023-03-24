Over his four seasons at Cincinnati, tight end Josh Whyle, a La Salle product, was as dependable and consistent as any tight end in college football.

Last season, Whyle had 326 yards receiving on a career-high 32 catches, to go along with three touchdowns. For his career, he finished with 88 catches for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Now, Whyle is preparing for his next destination, the NFL Draft. Most projections have him as a mid-round pick, including third round by The Draft Network and fourth round by The NFL Draft Bible.

On Thursday, Whyle and many of his other former teammate hopefuls went through drills and interviews with representatives from all 32 NFL teams, as well as the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.

Check out the video above from Whyle, who talked with reporters after his pro day workout.