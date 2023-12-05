Through seven games, Cincinnati's record is perfect. And while the Bearcats have some blemishes, like any team early in the season, none have been glaring.

But for the first time this season, Cincinnati's opponent strength will pick up considerably, when it travels to nearby Xavier Saturday for the Crosstown Shootout. The Musketeers are 4-4, but have played teams like Purdue, Houston and Washington. The first two are ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll.

For coach Wes Miller, it's his third time coaching in the rivalry.

"The guys know there'll be some heightened energy around town," he said. "And there'll be some national attention, certainly a lot of local attention. We've just gotta double down on the things that we do every day and our preparation. There shouldn't be a lot to talk about. There shouldn't be a lot ot prepare for that's any different than a normal game. But it'd be silly not to recognize that there's a lot of energy around this one."

