Practices have begun for Cincinnati's men's basketball. It's the beginning of a new era for the Bearcats, as they head to the Big 12 Conference.

It's still just more than a month away before the season begins. Cincinnati hosts Illinois-Chicago Nov. 6 as part of a men's and women's basketball doubleheader.

For coach Wes Miller, that month means there's still work to be done, still room to improve. That also leaves time for the Bearcats to resolve transfer issues with the NCAA for Jamille Reynolds and Aziz Bandaogo. Miller said they're still in the waiver process in order to gain eligibility for this season.

Regardless, Miller said he's pleased with where his program is as a whole and the individual growth he's seen.



"We pride ourselves as a program on development," Miller said. "One thing we pride ourselves on, we don't just say we develop our players, we define what development means to us in every facet of basketball, of strength and conditioning, of mental conditioning, growing up as a young person."

