KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two years ago, T-Mobile Center was the cite of coach Wes Miller's first signature win as Cincinnati coach. The Bearcats came back from an early 15-point deficit to rout Illinois, a top 15 team, by 20 points.

On Wednesday, it was the site of the Big 12 Conference's TipOff media day. It's also where the conference will hold its men's and women's conference tournaments in March.

For Miller, Cincinnati's move to the Big 12 is massive in many ways. It's helped in recruiting, it's helped in national perception and it's helped Miller continue to build the Bearcats as a program.

Check out the video above for Miller's full breakout interview with members of the media.