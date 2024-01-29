After eight seasons as an assistant coach at Iowa State, Tyson Veidt needed a change. It wasn't that he didn't like being in Ames, but he was ready to move up.

Last week, he found that new landing spot, when Cincinnati made him its defensive coordinator. He replaces Bryan Brown, who left for the defensive coordinator position at Ole Miss.

It's a bit of a leap for both Veidt and coach Scott Satterfield. Neither coach has worked on the same staff. And many of Satterfield's previous hires have come from either previous staffs or from close connections. Still, in this case, it just fit.

"I think in the football world you're obviously connected through college football with watching many guys over the years," Veidt said. "Obviously, Coach Satterfield had great success everywhere he's been that I knew of him, did not know him, but that was certainly exciting to me. Then, the opportunity here at the University of Cincinnati, I think, is a place that speaks for itself, with the history and the tradition that's happened here and obviously, the potential to be now in the Big 12 and take the program to another level. It was also very exciting."

Check out the video above for the full introductory press conference for Veidt, with Satterfield.