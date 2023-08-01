August 1 has signified the beginning of a couple of events regarding college football.

Last night, at midnight ET, college coaching staffs were allowed to contact members of the 2025 recruiting class and did so in full force. And today, coach Scott Satterfield got the Bearcats' season underway when he previewed the start of their fall camp this week.

Cincinnati kicks off its fall camp tomorrow and will practice the next two days on campus before it moves to Camp Higher Ground retreat in Indiana. It's there that the Bearcats will be immersed in more preparations for the 2023 season, which kicks off Sept. 2 when they host Eastern Kentucky.

Satterfield discussed his thoughts and feelings headed into fall camp and more with members of the media.