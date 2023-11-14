Proximity-wise, it's the closest Big 12 road trip Cincinnati has on its schedule. And despite a bowl being out of reach this season, the Bearcats still have the opportunity to take down a nemesis, West Virginia, on Saturday.

Cincinnati does have a big monkey off its back, as it ended its seven-game losing streak, with a win last weekend at Houston. Now, coach Scott Satterfield has turned his attention to West Virginia, whom the Bearcats played each season between 2005-11 as members of the former Big East Conference.

"We talked about West Virginia being a team that Cincinnati has a history with and have played a lot of ball against," Satterfield said. "We have not done very well, according to the stats here playing West Virginia but I do think this will be a natural rivalry as we move forward into the Big 12. A team that is certainly very close to us on this side on the East Coast. Both fan bases and both programs, this is going to be a great game that we will be playing each and every year.”

