With just four games remaining, there aren't many opportunities for Cincinnati to right the ship and end on a positive note.

But as coach Scott Satterfield reminded media during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, the four games are still valuable in multiple ways. They give him flexibility with players, but also provide a springboard for next season.

"Obviously when we're executing, our guys are doing that, we can compete with anybody out there," Satterfield said. "We've shown that this year, but we have not sustained that throughout the games. We have to do a better job as coaches, as players and everybody in our organization. We’re going to do everything we can to come out here and win this game this weekend. We’ve got a great opportunity in our stadium, in Nippert in front of our fans that are unbelievable, to come out, put on a very good product on that field and go out and get a win."

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Satterfield, Malik Vann and Antwan Peek Jr.