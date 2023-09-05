After a rather comfortable, 66-13 season-opening win over FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky, Cincinnati's task gets a bit tougher in week two. The Bearcats will travel up the Ohio River to Pittsburgh for a 6:30 pm contest on Saturday.

Last week, the Panthers had their own coast through season-opener, in a 45-7 win over another FCS opponent, Wofford. Pittsburgh tallied 491 yards of total offense in that win.

"Pittsburgh is used to winning each year and I mean, they won the ACC two years ago and play a very aggressive style," coach Scott Satterfield said. "Last year, I think they were number two in sacks last year behind Louisville. They have been the top three or four in sacks every year I feel like. That is just what they are going to do. Offensively, they are going to try to play bully ball, be big and push you off the line of scrimmage. We got to be strong. We got to be aware of that and ready for that.”

Check out the video below for Satterfield's full press conference from Tuesday.