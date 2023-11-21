The season is nearly over. Cincinnati has one more opportunity to close strong and also put itself in a good position with some momentum for next season.

To do that, the Bearcats will have to get back to the mistake-free play they briefly experienced in a win two weeks ago at Houston. Their opponent, Kansas, however, is playing to increase its bowl standing and put itself in its best post-season position in years.

On Tuesday, coach Scott Satterfield sized up the Jayhawks. He talked about the adjustments Cincinnati has to make, but also what Kansas does well.

"We know Kansas is coming in here arguably one of the better teams in the Big 12," Satterfield said. "They've done a tremendous job over the last three years if you look at where they've come from, three years ago, when the coaching staff got there to where they are right now. Just a tremendous job. They are coached very well."

