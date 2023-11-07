The window is shrinking for some positivity for Cincinnati football. The Bearcats' losing streak now stands at seven.

On Saturday, Cincinnati travels to Houston to take on the Cougars. It's one of just three games remaining on the schedule. And for coach Scott Satterfield, it's another chance to build any type of positive momentum.

"The reality is that we need to play better, need to coach better," he said. "There's no question about it. We have to do a much better job collectively within our building. You only get so many opportunities to show your stuff and we have to do better with it and that includes these next three weeks."

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Satterfield, Corey Kiner and Dartanyan Tinsley.