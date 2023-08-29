It's game week and Cincinnati is preparing for the kickoff to its 2023 season, when it hosts Eastern Kentucky at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday.

But it's also the start of the Scott Satterfield era as head coach of the Bearcats. And in addition, it's Cincinnati's first game as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Bearcats were picked to finish 13th out of 14 teams.

For Satterfield, though, it's back to the field. And he hopes, with a group of transfers and only one starter back on offense, it will be a season full of good surprises.

"It feels like a long time since first getting here back in December, putting together a staff and then this team," he said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. "The guys have worked extremely hard to summer, getting ready in camp and now to finally play. We are tired of hitting each other. I can tell you that we want to hit somebody else. I am excited about playing in Nippert and we got a sellout crowd again that was announced. It is going to be a great atmosphere, one of the best atmospheres in the country."

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Satterfield, Jowon Briggs and Emory Jones during UC's Tuesday media availability.