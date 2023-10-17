It's not a spot that's been familiar to Cincinnati football in a while.

The Bearcats are now in the midst of a four-game losing streak, as they turn their attention to Baylor on Saturday. Because of their run of success under coach Luke Fickell, the last time Cincinnati lost that many consecutive games was in 2017..

It's a bumpy time for coach Scott Satterfield, who, like Fickell was that season, is in just his first season with the Bearcats. But it's part of what Satterfield said he hopes is a process to competing for a Big 12 Championship in the near future. For now, though, it's learning from experience.

“Obviously, everybody's disappointed when you go through something like this, which obviously nobody ever wants to go through losses like this," Satterfield said. "We have to learn from the past, we have to grow from this."

