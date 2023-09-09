Through three quarters, Cincinnati had control. The Bearcats stretched their lead to 27-7 and moved the ball fluently all game.

Then, on consecutive possessions, Pittsburgh was back in it. The Panthers scored a pair of touchdowns, then intercepted quarterback Emory Jones and looked to be in prime scoring position again.

On fourth and long, however, Cincinnati linebacker Jack Dingle notched arguably the play of the game. On a blitz, he squared up quarterback Phil Jurkovec and knocked him down for a sack. The ball went back to the Bearcats, who ran out the rest of the clock for the win.

"It was a complete team win tonight," coach Scott Satterfield said. "What it's gonna take against a good football team, on the road, like that."

Check out the video above for the full post game press conference from Satterfield, Corey Kiner, Jowon Briggs and Emory Jones.



